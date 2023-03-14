Vikings Re-Sign LS Andrew DePaola To Three-Year, $4.025M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are re-signing LS Andrew DePaola to a three-year, $4.025 million extension that includes $2.265 million guaranteed.

Schefter notes DePaula’s contract gives him the largest guaranteed figure to a long snapper in league history.

DePaola, 35, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out Rutgers back in 2012. He spent over five years in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers waived him at the start of the 2017 season and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears.

The Raiders signed DePaola to a four-year, $4.27 million contract in 2018, but released him in training camp and he caught on with the Panthers. He signed with the Vikings’ practice squad in 2021 and was eventually promoted to the active roster to earn their starting long-snapper role.

In 2022, DePaola appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings.