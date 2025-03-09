Vikings Re-Sign P Ryan Wright To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are re-signing restricted free agent P Ryan Wright.

According to Pelissero, Wright receives a one-year contract worth $1.75 million for the 2025 season. The deal can increase up to $2 million by reaching incentives.

Wright, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs but was waived after a few months.

Wright later caught on with the Vikings in 2022 and has been in Minnesota ever since.

In 2024, Wright appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and totaled 2,604 yards on 56 attempts (46.5 YPA).