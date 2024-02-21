Vikings Re-Sign S Theo Jackson

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have re-signed S Theo Jackson.

He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, meaning Minnesota just had to tender him at the minimum salary for his years of experience to keep him.

Jackson, 25, was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

Tennessee re-signed Jackson to the practice squad before the Vikings signed him to their active roster later in the year.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 21 total tackles, one interception and one pass deflection.