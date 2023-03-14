Vikings Re-Signing C Garrett Bradbury To Three-Year, $15.75M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Vikings and C Garrett Bradbury have reached an agreement to keep him in Minnesota.

Ian Rapoport adds it’s a three-year, $15.75 million deal for Bradbury.

Bradbury finally hit his groove as a starter last season before a back injury. He’d been exploring his options elsewhere but it’s been a bit of a slow market for centers.

Both Ethan Pocic and Bradley Bozeman re-signed with the Browns and Panthers respectively on deals worth about $6 million a year, so this is about in line with that.

Bradbury, 27, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option would have cost the Vikings $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season

In 2022, Bradbury appeared in 12 games and made 12 starts for the Vikings at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 11 center out of 36 qualifying players.