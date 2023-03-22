Vikings Re-Signing FB C.J. Ham To Two-Year Extension

The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing FB C.J. Ham a two-year extension, according to his agency.

No place like home! #30 remains in Minnesota on two year extension. Let’s go @cjham28 😤 pic.twitter.com/OVScnpOBxx — Team IFA (@TeamIFA) March 22, 2023

Ham, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Augustana (SD) back in 2016. He later signed on with the Vikings, but was waived at the start of the regular season.

Ham was later re-signed to the Vikings’ practice squad before being called up towards the end of his rookie year. The Vikings then brought him back on a one-year deal before re-signing him to a three-year extension in 2020.

In 2022, Ham appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings. He added seven yards on the ground over four carries and two touchdowns to go along with 10 catches for 86 yards.