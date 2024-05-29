Vikings Re-Signing G Dalton Risner

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are re-signing veteran G Dalton Risner to a one-year deal.

Risner landed with the Vikings on a one-year contract last year and seemed to play pretty well. But for the second straight year, he had to wait months to ink a deal with a team.

Risner, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

Risner was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings in September.

In 2023, Risner appeared in 15 games and made 11 starts for the Vikings at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 overall guard out of 79 qualifying players.

