Vikings Re-Signing OL David Quessenberry & Blake Brandel

According to Kevin Seifert, the Vikings are re-signing offensive linemen David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel to new deals.

Quessenberry, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $2.273 million rookie contract, however, in 2014 he was diagnosed with lymphoma and missed the bulk of the next few years. He spent 2016 on the non-football injury list and after returning in 2017 was waived and signed to the practice squad.

Houston waived Quessenberry again coming out of training camp in 2018 and he caught on with the Titans on their practice squad. He returned on futures deals for 2019 and 2020, bouncing back and forth between their practice squad and active roster.

The Titans declined to tender Quessenberry as a restricted free agent in 2022 and he later joined the Bills on a one-year deal before signing with the Vikings in August of 2023.

In 2023, Quessenberry appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and made four starts for them.