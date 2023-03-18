Vikings Re-Signing OL Oli Udoh

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Josina Anderson reports that the Vikingsa re-signing OL Oli Udoh to a new deal. 

 

Udoh, 26, was a sixth-round back out of Elon University back in 2019.

He had just finished a four-year, $2,686,964 contract with the Vikings that included a $166,964 signing bonus, and $166,964 guaranteed.

In 2022, Udoh appeared in 17 games for the Vikings and made one start on the offensive line.

