Vikings Re-Signing OL Oli Udoh

Josina Anderson reports that the Vikingsa re-signing OL Oli Udoh to a new deal.

Udoh, 26, was a sixth-round back out of Elon University back in 2019.

He had just finished a four-year, $2,686,964 contract with the Vikings that included a $166,964 signing bonus, and $166,964 guaranteed.

In 2022, Udoh appeared in 17 games for the Vikings and made one start on the offensive line.