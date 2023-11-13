Vikings Re-Signing RB Myles Gaskin To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are re-signing RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad.

He was just recently cut by the Rams after Los Angeles signed him away from Minnesota’s practice squad.

The Vikings lost RB Cam Akers to a torn Achilles last week and RB Alexander Mattison was put in the concussion protocol Sunday.

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season.

From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Gaskin has appeared in two games for the Vikings and Rams.