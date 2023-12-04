Vikings Re-Signing WR N’Keal Harry To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed WR N’Keal Harry to the practice squad.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

RB DeWayne McBride WR Thayer Thomas DB Jaylin Williams G Tyrese Robinson WR Lucky Jackson DT Junior Aho (International) TE Troy Fumagalli LB Quincy Roche DB Joejuan Williams OT Coy Cronk LB Anthony Barr RB Myles Gaskin DE Austin Bryant WR Daylen Baldwin WR Trishton Jackson WR N’Keal Harry

Harry, 25, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry made a base salary of $1,872,047 in the final year of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The Vikings signed Harry to their active roster this summer and he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2022, Harry appeared in nine games for the Bears and caught seven passes on nine targets for 116 yards and one touchdown.