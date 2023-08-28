Vikings Release DLs Ross Blacklock and Sheldon Day

The Minnesota Vikings have released DLs Ross Blacklock and Sheldon Day, according to Tom Pelissero.

Blacklock, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings last year in exchange for a sixth and seventh round pick.

In 2022, Blacklock appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded two total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Day, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.

The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco. The Colts signed Day to a one-year contract last offseason but waived him during the 2020 season.

The Browns signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose after a month. Cleveland brought him back for the 2021 season and ended up cutting him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the practice squad, however, and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

The Browns re-signed Day again for the 2022 season but he did not appear in another game for the team.

The Vikings signed Day to a futures contract back in January.

In 2021, Day appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 21 total tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses.