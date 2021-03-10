Vikings Release LT Riley Reiff

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that they’ve released veteran LT Riley Reiff.

The #Vikings have released T Riley Reiff. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 10, 2021

The Vikings actually renegotiated Reiff’s deal back in January to give him a $1 million signing bonus after he missed out on a $1 million playing time incentive due to being in the COVID-19 protocols for Week 17’s game.

Reiff, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Lions in the 2012 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $7,993,700 rookie contract with Detroit and another made $8,070,000 under his fifth-year option.

Reiff signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. He was entering the fourth year of the deal and was set to make base salaries of $10.9 million and $11.65 million the next two seasons when Minnesota forced him to take a pay cut entering the 2020 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Reiff will free up $11,750,000 of available cap space while creating $3.2 million in dead money.

In 2020, Reiff started 15 games for the Vikings at left tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 36 overall tackle out of 84 qualifying players.