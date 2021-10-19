Vikings Release RB Ameer Abdullah, Activate RB Kene Nwangwu

The Vikings announced they have activated fourth-round RB Kene Nwangwu, who had been designated to return from injured reserve.

RB Kene Nwangwu has been activated from reserve/injured; designated for return and RB Ameer Abdullah has been released. pic.twitter.com/85Edl2WNLx — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 19, 2021

To free space on the roster, Minnesota released veteran RB Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2021, Abdullah has appeared in six games for the Vikings and rushed for 30 yards on seven attempts to go along with three receptions for 15 yards receiving.

Nwangwu, 23, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round of the draft with the No. 119 overall pick.

Nwangwu signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800.

During his career at Iowa State, Nwangwu rushed 143 times for 744 yards (5.2 YPC) and four touchdowns.