Vikings Release S Bobby McCain

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings have released veteran S Bobby McCain.

He’s someone to watch to potentially re-sign to the practice squad since he knows DC Brian Flores well.

McCain, 30, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.508 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth $27 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

McCain was set to make base salaries of $6.375 million and $6.975 million over the final two years of his deal when the Dolphins released him. He signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2021 NFL season.

He then signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Commanders back in March of 2022. However, Washington opted to release him after one season and he signed a one-year deal with the Giants in 2023.

The Vikings signed McCain to a contract earlier this offseason.

In 2023, McCain appeared in 10 games for the Giants and recorded one tackle and one pass deflection.