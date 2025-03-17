Vikings Releasing C Garrett Bradbury With Post-June 1 Designation

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are, in fact, releasing veteran C Garrett Bradbury with a post-June 1 designation.

Per Over The Cap, the Vikings will take on a little over $3 million in dead cap for 2025 with $14.7 million in cap savings by making him a post-June 1 release.

The Vikings were reportedly shopping Bradbury in trade talks this offseason, but indications were that a release was more likely in the end.

The Seahawks and Patriots have both come up as potential landing spots for Bradbury.

Bradbury, 29, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of N.C. State in 2019. He just played out the final year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included a $7,389,360 signing bonus.

Bradbury was set to be an unrestricted free agent after the Vikings declined his fifth-year option when he re-signed with Minnesota on a three-year, $15.8 million contract.

In 2024, Bradbury appeared in all 17 games and made 17 starts at center for the Vikings.