Vikings Releasing QB Brett Rypien

Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are releasing QB Brett Rypien after just recently signing QB Carson Wentz.

Rypien, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State in 2019 before signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Broncos. Denver waived Rypien coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

The Broncos promoted Rypien to their active roster but waived him and re-signed him to their taxi squad. He was cut coming out of training camp before returning to the practice squad. He was on and off the active roster a couple of times during the season.

The Broncos decided not to offer Rypien a restricted free-agent tender in 2023, and he caught on with the Rams in May. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before he later joined the Seahawks. The Jets signed him off of Seattle’s practice squad in November.

Rypien signed a one-year contract with the Bears but was among the final cuts after training camp. He caught on with the Vikings back in January of 2025.

In 2023, Rypien appeared in two games for the Rams and completed 47.4 percent of his passes for 172 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.