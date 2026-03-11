Vikings Releasing S Harrison Smith With June 1 Designation, No Final Retirement Decision Made

According to Kevin Seifert, the Vikings will be releasing S Harrison Smith today with a post-June 1 designation.

Seifert describes it as a procedural move that does not impact Smith’s decision on whether to retire or play another season. He adds he’ll have more time and the Vikings would welcome him back for another season if he wanted.

Minnesota signed Smith to a one-year deal last year with voids, so the June 1 release kicks $7.6 million in dead money to 2027 instead of a $13.3 million hit all this year, per Over The Cap.

Smith, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.

Smith returned to Minnesota each of the past two years on one-year terms.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 54 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.