Vikings Reportedly Unwilling To Give Kirk Cousins Another Guaranteed Contract

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Vikings touched base with QB Kirk Cousins‘ camp last week and the lines of communication on a potential new deal are open.

With the NFL Scouting Combine coming next week, both sides should get a lot more information to work with, including what the potential free agent market for Cousins could be.

Breer adds Minnesota has made it clear that they’re not going to offer Cousins another multi-year, fully guaranteed deal like he’s received in the past from the team, as much as they love what he’s brought the past two seasons.

The Vikings are unable to franchise Cousins, which opens the door for him to shop his services around in free agency.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s in the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

