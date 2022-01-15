Vikings Request Interviews With Several More Head Coach Candidates

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings have also requested interviews with Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, and 49ers DC Demeco Ryans for their head coaching job.

Courtney Cronin reports that the team is doing their research on Cardinals DC Vance Joseph and Giants DC Patrick Graham as well.

Ryans, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

Ryans sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers and was also a head coaching candidate that offseason.

In 2021, the 49ers defense ranked No. 3 in fewest yards allowed, No. 9 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 6 in fewest passing yards allowed.