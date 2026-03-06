Vikings Restructure Contract Of CB Byron Murphy

According to Alec Lewis, the Vikings have agreed to a simple restructure of CB Byron Murphy Jr.‘s contract.

Restructuring Murphy’s deal will free up $11.32 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.

Murphy, 28, was a second-round pick to the Cardinals in the 2019 draft out of Washington. He signed a four-year, $8 million rookie deal through 2022.

After becoming an unrestricted free agent, Murphy Jr. signed with the Vikings on a two-year, $17.5 million deal worth up to $22 million through the 2024 season. Minnesota re-signed him to a three-year, $66 million deal last offseason.

In 2025, Murphy appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 15 pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.