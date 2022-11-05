Vikings Restructure Contract Of OT Brian O’Neill

Field Yates reports that the Vikings have restructured the contract of OT Brian O’Neill, converting $1.869 million of his base salary to a signing bonus in order to create $1.494 million in cap space.

O’Neill, 27, was taken with the No. 62 overall pick by the Vikings out of Pittsburgh back in 2018.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,406,640 contract that included a $1,284,828 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract extension.

In 2022, O’Neill has appeared in and started seven games for the Vikings at tackle.