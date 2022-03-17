Vikings Restructure S Harrison Smith

According to Field Yates, the Vikings have created $6 million in cap space by restructuring S Harrison Smith.

Minnesota is hard up against the cap and needed to move some money around to have room to operate this offseason, although the extension for QB Kirk Cousins relieved a lot of pressure.

Smith, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 114 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and seven pass deflections.