Vikings Restructuring TE T.J. Hockenson To Create $7M In Cap Space

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Vikings are restructuring TE T.J. Hockenson‘s contract to create $7 million in cap space.
Hockenson is currently on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in December.
Hockenson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.
The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension with Minnesota back in August of 2023.
In 2023, Hockenson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns.
