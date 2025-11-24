Vikings Say QB J.J. McCarthy Is In Concussion Protocol

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell told reporters today that QB J.J. McCarthy is in the concussion protocol after reporting delayed symptoms, via Kevin Seifert.

Depending on when those symptoms clear up, McCarthy could be back soon, but it’s another health-related setback for a player who is not picking up a lot of momentum on the field.

The Vikings would likely turn to undrafted rookie QB Max Brosmer if McCarthy is out, as veteran QB Carson Wentz is on injured reserve.

McCarthy, 22, led Michigan to a National Championship in 2023 and was named first-team All-Big Ten. The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft on McCarthy.

He signed a four-year, $21,854,796 contract that includes a $12,714,396 signing bonus and will carry a $3,973,599 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, McCarthy has made six starts for the Vikings and completed 54.1 percent of his pass attempts for 929 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed 23 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ quarterback situation as the news is available.