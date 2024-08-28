Vikings Sign 17 Players To Practice Squad

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per Adam Caplan, the Vikings signed 17 players to their practice squad on Wednesday following roster cuts on Tuesday.

Vikings Helmets

The following is a full list of players filling out Minnesota’s practice squad:

  1. TE N’Keal Harry
  2. RB DeWayne McBride
  3. RB Myles Gaskin
  4. CB Jaylin Williams
  5. CB Nahshon Wright
  6. S Bobby McCain
  7. OLB Andre Carter II
  8. G Henry Byrd
  9. G Tyrese Robinson
  10. WR Lucky Jackson
  11. WR Jeshaun Jones
  12. TE Robert Tonyan
  13. WR Thayer Thomas
  14. DL Jonah Williams
  15. LB Dallas Gant
  16. OLB Bo Richter
  17. TE Sammis Reyes

Harry, 26, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus. 

New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry made a base salary of $1,872,047 in the final year of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2023. 

The Vikings signed Harry to their active roster last summer and bounced on and off of their roster last season. 

In 2023, Harry appeared in nine games for the Vikings but did not record any statistics. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply