Vikings Sign 17 Players To Practice Squad

Per Adam Caplan, the Vikings signed 17 players to their practice squad on Wednesday following roster cuts on Tuesday.

The following is a full list of players filling out Minnesota’s practice squad:

Harry, 26, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Patriots out of Arizona State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $10,265,750 rookie contract with the Patriots that included a $5,486,000 signing bonus.

New England traded Harry to the Bears ahead of the 2022 season. Harry made a base salary of $1,872,047 in the final year of his contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

The Vikings signed Harry to their active roster last summer and bounced on and off of their roster last season.

In 2023, Harry appeared in nine games for the Vikings but did not record any statistics.