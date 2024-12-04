Vikings Sign CB Kelvin Joseph To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed CB Kelvin Joseph to the practice squad.

The #Vikings have signed CB Kelvin Joseph to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/xJSe7Ksw2n — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 4, 2024

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

CB Nahshon Wright S Bobby McCain OLB Andre Carter II G Henry Byrd WR Lucky Jackson WR Thayer Thomas TE Sammis Reyes (International) RB Zavier Scott WR Jeshaun Jones LB Max Tooley LB Calvin Munson WR Trishton Jackson DT Travis Bell TE Nick Muse QB Daniel Jones LB Gabriel Murphy CB Kelvin Joseph

Joseph, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Cowboys. He was in the third year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026 signing bonus when Dallas traded him to the Dolphins.

Miami later waived Joseph and he opted to sign with the Seahawks practice squad shortly after. After finishing out the year in Seattle, he signed a futures deal with the Chiefs for the 2024 season.

Kansas City cut him coming out of the preseason and he had a stint with the Colts on the practice squad.

In 2024, Joseph has appeared in two games for the Colts and recorded one tackle.