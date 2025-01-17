Vikings Sign CB Nahshon Wright To Futures Deal

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve signed CB Nahshon Wright to a futures contract for the 2025 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Vikings:
- OT Trevor Reid
- DT Travis Bell
- G Henry Byrd
- DB Kahlef Hailassie
- DE Jonathan Harris
- WR Lucky Jackson
- T Marcellus Johnson
- LB Gabriel Murphy
- QB Brett Rypien
- RB Zavier Scott
- DB Reddy Steward
- WR Thayer Thomas
- LB Max Tooley
- TE Leroy Watson
- DB Ambry Thomas
- CB Nahshon Wright
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Wright, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2021. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.8 million contract when the Cowboys traded him to the Vikings during training camp last year.
In 2023, Wright appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 5 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!