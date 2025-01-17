Vikings Sign CB Nahshon Wright To Futures Deal

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve signed CB Nahshon Wright to a futures contract for the 2025 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Vikings:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Wright, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2021. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.8 million contract when the Cowboys traded him to the Vikings during training camp last year.

In 2023, Wright appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 5 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.