Vikings Sign CB Nahshon Wright To Futures Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve signed CB Nahshon Wright to a futures contract for the 2025 season. 

Nahshon Wright

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Vikings:

  1. OT Trevor Reid
  2. DT Travis Bell
  3. G Henry Byrd
  4. DB Kahlef Hailassie
  5. DE Jonathan Harris
  6. WR Lucky Jackson
  7. T Marcellus Johnson
  8. LB Gabriel Murphy
  9. QB Brett Rypien
  10. RB Zavier Scott
  11. DB Reddy Steward
  12. WR Thayer Thomas
  13. LB Max Tooley
  14. TE Leroy Watson
  15. DB Ambry Thomas
  16. CB Nahshon Wright

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Wright, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2021. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.8 million contract when the Cowboys traded him to the Vikings during training camp last year. 

In 2023, Wright appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 5 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.

