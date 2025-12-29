Vikings Sign CB Zemaiah Vaughn To Active Roster

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed CB Zemaiah Vaughn to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Vikings have placed DL Elijah Williams on injured reserve.

Vaughn, 23, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Utah following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was among the final roster cuts but quickly re-signed to the practice squad.

In his collegiate career, Vaughn appeared in 56 games with 37 starts over five seasons for Utah and recorded 143 total tackles, three sacks and three interceptions.