Vikings Sign DE Eddie Yarbrough To Practice Squad

The Vikings announced they have signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad.
Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:
- RB Jake Bargas (COVID-19)
- LB Tuf Borland
- TE Zach Davidson
- DB Myles Dorn
- G Dakota Dozier
- G Kyle Hinton
- WR Myron Mitchell
- DB Parry Nickerson
- RB A.J. Rose
- DB Tye Smith
- DE Kenny Willekes
- WR Trishton Jackson
- TE Brandon Dillon
- DT T.J. Smith
- OT Timon Parris
- DT T.Y. McGill
- DE Eddie Yarbrough
Yarbrough, 28, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2016 but was released during final roster cuts at the end of the preseason. He later signed on with the Bills in April of 2017.
Buffalo brought him back as an exclusive-rights free agent for two straight seasons but he wound up being among the Bills’ roster cuts back in 2019. He signed with the Bills’ practice squad but was eventually signed by the Vikings at the end of 2019.
Minnesota later decided to waive him back in October of last year. He had a brief stint with the 49ers this season before being cut coming out of the preseason. This is his second sting with the Vikings this year.
In 2020, Yarbrough appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded five tackles and no sacks.
