Vikings Sign DL T.J. Smith To Futures Deal

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve signed DL T.J. Smith to a futures contract for the 2023 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Vikings:

WR Trishton Jackson WR Blake Proehl CB Tay Gowan TE Nick Muse OLB Benton Whitley C Josh Sokol DE Curtis Weaver DL T.J. Smith

Smith, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Arkansas back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers.

Los Angeles waived Smith coming out of the preseason and brought him back on a futures deal in 2021. He eventually signed on to the Vikings’ practice squad and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Smith appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded four tackles and no sacks.