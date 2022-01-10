Vikings Sign Eight Players To Futures Deals

The Minnesota Vikings officially signed eight players to futures contracts for the 2022 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Nickerson, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He is entering the second year of his four-year, $2,637,480 rookie contract when the Jets traded him to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick coming out of the preseason.

Seattle waived Nickerson and he later signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster. The Packers signed him to their taxi squad in 2020 before promoting him to the active roster.

Nickerson later signed on with the Vikings before ending up on their practice squad.

In 2021, Nickerson appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded one total tackle, and no interceptions.