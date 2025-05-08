Vikings Sign Four Draft Picks

The Minnesota Vikings have signed four of their five draft picks to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Ben Goessling.

The full list includes:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 24 Donovan Jackson G 3 102 Tai Felton WR Signed 5 139 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins DL Signed 6 201 Kobe King LB Signed 6 202 Gavin Bartholomew TE Signed

Felton, 22, was a three-year starter at Maryland. He earned Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, along with Third Team All-Big Ten in 2023.

He was a three-star recruit and the 144th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Vikings used the No. 102 overall pick in the third round on Felton. He’s projected to sign Felton to a four-year, $6,131,004 contract that includes a $1,098,912 signing bonus.

During his college career, Felton appeared in 46 games and recorded 172 receptions for 2,207 yards (12.83 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.