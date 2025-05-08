Vikings Sign Four Draft Picks

The Minnesota Vikings have signed four of their five draft picks to rookie contracts on Thursday, according to Ben Goessling.
The full list includes:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|24
|Donovan Jackson
|G
|3
|102
|Tai Felton
|WR
|Signed
|5
|139
|Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|DL
|Signed
|6
|201
|Kobe King
|LB
|Signed
|6
|202
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|Signed
Felton, 22, was a three-year starter at Maryland. He earned Third Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, along with Third Team All-Big Ten in 2023.
He was a three-star recruit and the 144th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.
The Vikings used the No. 102 overall pick in the third round on Felton. He’s projected to sign Felton to a four-year, $6,131,004 contract that includes a $1,098,912 signing bonus.
During his college career, Felton appeared in 46 games and recorded 172 receptions for 2,207 yards (12.83 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.
