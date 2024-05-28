Vikings Sign Fourth-Round CB Khyree Jackson

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed fourth-round CB Khyree Jackson to a rookie contract on Tuesday.

Minnesota has now signed all but two of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 J. J. McCarthy QB 1 Dallas Turner DE 4 Khyree Jackson CB Signed 6 Walter Rouse OT Signed 6 Will Reichard K Signed 7 Michael Jurgens C Signed 7 Levi Drake Rodriguez DT Signed

Jackson, 24, played at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to Alabama and then Oregon. He was named First Team All-Pac-12 in 2023.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,847,140 rookie contract that includes a $827,140 signing bonus and will carry a $1,001,785 cap figure in 2024.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Raiders CB Brandon Facyson.

In two seasons with Alabama and one with Oregon, Jackson appeared in 25 games and recorded 48 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and nine pass defenses.