Vikings Sign Fourth-Round CB Khyree Jackson

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed fourth-round CB Khyree Jackson to a rookie contract on Tuesday.
.@Real_Khyree has inked his first NFL contract ✍️
📰: https://t.co/CPFM35l2QN pic.twitter.com/2iZ7FCFhXs
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 28, 2024
Minnesota has now signed all but two of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|J. J. McCarthy
|QB
|1
|Dallas Turner
|DE
|4
|Khyree Jackson
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Walter Rouse
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Will Reichard
|K
|Signed
|7
|Michael Jurgens
|C
|Signed
|7
|Levi Drake Rodriguez
|DT
|Signed
Jackson, 24, played at Fort Scott Community College before transferring to Alabama and then Oregon. He was named First Team All-Pac-12 in 2023.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,847,140 rookie contract that includes a $827,140 signing bonus and will carry a $1,001,785 cap figure in 2024.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Raiders CB Brandon Facyson.
In two seasons with Alabama and one with Oregon, Jackson appeared in 25 games and recorded 48 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and nine pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!