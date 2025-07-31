Vikings Sign OL Matt Nelson

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed OL Matt Nelson to a contract.

In correspondence, the Vikings have waived DL Alexander Williams with an injury designation.

Nelson, 29, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Nelson signed a futures deal for the 2020 season and managed to make the team. He was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent for two years before being re-signed in 2023. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants for the 2024 season but was let go before the season started.

In 2023, Nelson appeared in three games for the Lions and made two starts.