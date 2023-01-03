Vikings Sign OT Bobby Evans To Practice Squad

Jordan Schultz reports that the Vikings are signing OT Bobby Evans to their practice squad.

Evans, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, rookie contract with the team worth $3,513,891, including $822,180 guaranteed.

The Rams opted to release him earlier this week and he has now found a new home with the Vikings.

In 2022, Evans has appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts at tackle.