Vikings Sign QB Daniel Jones To Active Roster, Cut QB Brett Rypien

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have signed QB Daniel Jones to the active roster and waived Brett Rypien.

Reports had said that the Vikings were likely to sign Jones to their active roster in the near future.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Sam Darnold and the Vikings, but Jones could very well factor into their decision should they move forward with first-round QB J.J. McCarthy next season.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

Jones was granted his release by the Giants after being benched and was later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.