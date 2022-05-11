Vikings Sign Seventh-Round TE Nick Muse

The Minnesota Vikings have signed seventh-round TE Nick Muse to a four-year contract, according to Chris Tomasson.
He becomes the first of the Vikings’ 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Lewis Cine
|S
|2
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|2
|Ed Ingram
|OG
|3
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|4
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|5
|Esezi Otomewo
|DE
|5
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|6
|Vederian Lowe
|OT
|6
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|7
|Nick Muse
|TE
|Signed
Muse, 23, was a two-year starter at South Carolina and transferred from William & Mary after his sophomore year. He earned third-team All-ACA honors in 2018 at William & Mary.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,766,933 contract that includes a $106,933 signing bonus.
During his college career, Muse appeared in 44 games and made 28 starts, recording 101 receptions for 1,313 yards (13.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!