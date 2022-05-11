Vikings Sign Seventh-Round TE Nick Muse

The Minnesota Vikings have signed seventh-round TE Nick Muse to a four-year contract, according to Chris Tomasson.

He becomes the first of the Vikings’ 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to sign.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Lewis Cine S 2 Andrew Booth Jr. CB 2 Ed Ingram OG 3 Brian Asamoah LB 4 Akayleb Evans CB 5 Esezi Otomewo DE 5 Ty Chandler RB 6 Vederian Lowe OT 6 Jalen Nailor WR 7 Nick Muse TE Signed

Muse, 23, was a two-year starter at South Carolina and transferred from William & Mary after his sophomore year. He earned third-team All-ACA honors in 2018 at William & Mary.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,766,933 contract that includes a $106,933 signing bonus.

During his college career, Muse appeared in 44 games and made 28 starts, recording 101 receptions for 1,313 yards (13.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.