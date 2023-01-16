Vikings Sign Six To Futures Deals

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve signed six players to futures contracts for the 2023 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

WR Trishton Jackson WR Blake Proehl CB Tay Gowan TE Nick Muse OLB Benton Whitley C Josh Sokol

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Proehl, 24, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings.

Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

During his three years at East Carolina, Proehl recorded 130 receptions for 1,576 yards (12.1 YPC) and nine touchdowns.