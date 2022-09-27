Vikings Sign TE Jacob Hollister To PS, Release CB Parry Nickerson

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday they have signed TE Jacob Hollister to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota released CB Parry Nickerson.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

TE Nick Muse WR Trishton Jackson C Josh Sokol G Kyle Hinton LB William Kwenkeu DL T.J. Smith S Myles Dorn RB Bryant Koback DL Jaylen Twyman WR Dan Chisena CB Tay Gowan WR Travis Toivonen QB David Blough DB Duke Shelley LB Chris Garrett TE Jacob Hollister

Hollister, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Patriots before being traded to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in 2019.

He made a base salary of $3.27 million for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo released him when paring its roster down to 53, however.

From there, Jacksonville signed Hollister to a one-year deal in September, where he was with the team for the remainder of the season. The Raiders signed him earlier this offseason but waived him with an injury designation as they worked down to 53 players.

In 2021, Hollister appeared in seven games for the Jaguars. He had nine catches on 14 targets for 55 yards and one touchdown.