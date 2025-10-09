Vikings Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed TE Nick Vannett to their practice squad on Thursday.

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

CB Zemaiah Vaughn TE Bryson Nesbit OLB Gabriel Murphy G Henry Byrd WR Jeshaun Jones DL Jonathan Harris DL Taki Taimani WR Dontae Fleming CB Fabian Moreau OL Max Pircher (international) CB K’Von Wallace LB Sione Takitaki CB Tyrek Funderburk RB Cam Akers RB Corey Kiner T Matt Waletz T Vershon Lee TE Nick Vannett

Vannett, 32, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos. Denver cut him before the deal was up and Vannett then signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

The Saints elected to cut Vannett in 2022 and he caught on with the Giants for a stint.

From there, the Texans signed Vannett to a contract but elected to cut him coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Chargers practice squad and was promoted to the active roster.

The Titans signed Vannett to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He joined the Vikings a few months ago but cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2024, Vannett appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and caught 17 passes on 20 targets for 135 yards and three touchdowns.