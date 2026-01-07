Vikings Sign Two More To Futures Deals

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings signed DT Jaylon Hutchings and LB Jacob Roberts to futures contracts on Wednesday.
They join eight other players for a total of 10 players on futures deals for Minnesota.
- WR Dontae Fleming
- S Kahlef Hailassie
- LB Josh Ross
- G Vershon Lee
- T Caleb Etienne
- WR Joaquin Davis
- WR Jeshaun Jones
- TE Bryson Nesbit
- LB Jacob Roberts
- DT Jaylon Hutchings
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Roberts, 24, started his college career at North Carolina A&T and played four years before transferring to Wake Forest for his final season. He was a three-time second-team all-conference selection.
He was not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Roberts eventually caught on with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League and spent two seasons with the team.
In 2025, Roberts led the Stampeders with 93 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 18 games.
