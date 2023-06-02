Vikings Sign UDFA WR Garett Maag

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed WR Garett Maag to a contract on Friday.
Maag is a fifth-year senior out of North Dakota State. He earned an honorable mention for All-MVFC in 2020 and was elected team-captain for his final two years at the school.
During his college career, Maag appeared in 49 games and recorded 162 receptions for 2,152 yards (13.3 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!