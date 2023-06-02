Vikings Sign UDFA WR Garett Maag

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed WR Garett Maag to a contract on Friday.

Maag is a fifth-year senior out of North Dakota State. He earned an honorable mention for All-MVFC in 2020 and was elected team-captain for his final two years at the school.

During his college career, Maag appeared in 49 games and recorded 162 receptions for 2,152 yards (13.3 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.