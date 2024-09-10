Vikings Sign WR Jeshaun Jones To Practice Squad, Cut CB Jaylin Williams

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed WR Jeshaun Jones to the practice squad, releasing CB Jaylin Williams in a corresponding move.
Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:
- TE N’Keal Harry
- RB Myles Gaskin
- CB Nahshon Wright
- S Bobby McCain
- OLB Andre Carter II
- G Henry Byrd
- G Tyrese Robinson
- WR Lucky Jackson
- TE Robert Tonyan
- WR Thayer Thomas
- DL Jonah Williams
- LB Dallas Gant
- OLB Bo Richter
- TE Sammis Reyes (International)
- OT Ricky Lee
- RB Zavier Scott
- WR Jeshaun Jones
Jones, 24, was a three-year starter at Maryland who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.
During his six-year college career, Jones caught 151 passes for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 20 carries for 188 yards and two more touchdowns in 48 career games.
