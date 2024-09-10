Vikings Sign WR Jeshaun Jones To Practice Squad, Cut CB Jaylin Williams

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed WR Jeshaun Jones to the practice squad, releasing CB Jaylin Williams in a corresponding move.

The #Vikings have signed WR Jeshaun Jones to the practice squad and released CB Jaylin Williams from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mR8yNueofC — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 10, 2024

Minnesota’s practice squad now includes:

TE N’Keal Harry RB Myles Gaskin CB Nahshon Wright S Bobby McCain OLB Andre Carter II G Henry Byrd G Tyrese Robinson WR Lucky Jackson TE Robert Tonyan WR Thayer Thomas DL Jonah Williams LB Dallas Gant OLB Bo Richter TE Sammis Reyes (International) OT Ricky Lee RB Zavier Scott WR Jeshaun Jones

Jones, 24, was a three-year starter at Maryland who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

During his six-year college career, Jones caught 151 passes for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 20 carries for 188 yards and two more touchdowns in 48 career games.