Vikings Sign WR Trishton Jackson To PS

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that they’ve signed WR Trishton Jackson to their practice squad.

WR Trishton Jackson has signed to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/NKa8L0a2FD — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 18, 2023

The Vikings waived Jackson from their active roster on Monday and opted to bring him back after he cleared waivers.

Jackson, 25, wound up signing a rookie contract with the Rams after going undrafted out of Syracuse following the 2020 draft.

He was ultimately waived coming out of the preseason and landed on the Vikings’ practice squad. He’s spent time in between the practice squad and active roster ever since.

Throughout his four-year career between Michigan State and Syracuse, Jackson appeared in a total of 23 games and hauled in 86 passes for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns.