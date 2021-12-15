Vikings Sign WRs Darrius Shepherd & Damion Ratley To P-Squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that they’ve signed WRs Darrius Shepherd and Damion Ratley to their practice squad. Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

Shepherd, 26 wound up going undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Packers later waived Shepherd and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster since then. Green Bay waived him late in the 2020 season and he later had a brief stint on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2020, Shepherd appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught five passes for 46 yards. He has also totaled 227 kick return yards.