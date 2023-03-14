Vikings Signing CB Byron Murphy

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are finalizing a contract with former Cardinals CB Byron Murphy.

Murphy, 25, was a second-round pick by the Cardinals out of Washington back in 2019. He finished his four-year, $7.9 million rookie deal with the Cardinals that included $6.1 million guaranteed.

He finished last season on the injured reserve following Week 9.

In 2022, Murphy appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and made nine starts, recording 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.