Vikings Signing CB Chandon Sullivan

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Vikings are signing CB Chandon Sullivan to a contract on Friday.

Sullivan met with the Vikings earlier in the day and it looks like things went well enough for them to extend him a formal offer.

Sullivan, 25, wound up signing on with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with Philadelphia, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Eagles re-signed him to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before eventually promoting him to their active roster. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 but released after the draft. He was snapped up by the Packers and has been with Green Bay since.

In 2021, Sullivan appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 31 tackles including three tackles for loss, three interceptions, and four pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.