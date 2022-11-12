Vikings Signing CB Duke Shelley To Active Roster

Tom Pelissero reports that the Vikings are signing CB Duke Shelley to their active roster from the practice squad.

Shelley, 26, was the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2,647,832 rookie contract that included a $127,832 signing bonus when the Bears waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and has been elevated to the active roster already this season.

In 2021, Shelley appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 37 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, and three pass deflections.