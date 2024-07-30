Vikings Signing CB Fabian Moreau

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are signing veteran CB Fabian Moreau to a contract on Tuesday.

Moreau, 30, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans last year but was cut coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed him to their practice squad a few years ago and he later caught on with the Broncos last season.

In 2023, Moreau appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and recorded 46 tackles, one interception and seven pass defense.