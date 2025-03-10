Vikings Signing CB Isaiah Rodgers To Two-Year, $15M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing CB Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million deal.

The deal includes $8 million in guarantees, per Schefter. Minnesota landed Rodgers and likely was the top bidder in what was described this weekend as a healthy market.

Rodgers, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the team and is in the third year of the agreement.

The Colts later waived him following his suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. Philadelphia signed Rodgers to a contract in August 2023 and he made a base salary of $1.055 million in 2024.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 26 tackles, a forced fumble and four pass defenses.